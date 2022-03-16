Advertisement

James Monroe cruises past Madonna, advances to Class A semifinals

WVSSAC Boys Basketball
By Hannah Howard
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 1 seed James Monroe didn’t blink an eye against Madonna in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.

All five starters for the Mavericks put up double-digit points. Eli Allen led the way with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Monroe advances to the semifinals with an 83-46 victory.

The Mavs will face St. Joseph on Thursday.

