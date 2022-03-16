Advertisement

Happening This Weekend: Johnny Cash tribute artist performs live at the Granada

Friday, March 18th from 7 PM to 9 PM tribute artist, Gray Sartin, honors the life, legacy and sound of Johnny Cash.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The spirit of the Man in Black is taking the historic Granada Theater stage in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.

Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com or at the Granada located at 537 Commerce St. in the heart of downtown.

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada tells WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden what attendees can expect.

Catch ‘Granada Theater Thursday’ on Thursdays at noon for the latest happenings at the non-profit.

Be sure to tune into WVVA Today & Noon this Wednesday (3/16) & Thursday (3/17) for a special surprise for some lucky viewers as well.

