Gov. Jim Justice unveils new travel guides and celebrates state park success
ANSTED, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice (R) made an appearance in Fayette County to share several tourism milestones in The Mountain State. Hawks Nest State Park is the site of the reveal after a makeover of West Virginia’s travel guide.
The new four-part travel guides are being called ‘the first of its kind in the country.’ Each showcases a different aspect of outdoor recreation in West Virginia. Governor Justice remarked on the journey of West Virginia’s rise to the top tier of outdoor tourism.
Hawks Nest State Park received a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate upwards of $150 million in renovations and upgrades across all state parks. Director of the Division of Natural Resources Brett McMillion said, continuing financial support for outdoor recreation is key to continuing the growth of tourism.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism is reporting 2021 revenues are up 40%.
