Gov. Jim Justice unveils new travel guides and celebrates state park success

ANSTED, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice (R) made an appearance in Fayette County to share several tourism milestones in The Mountain State. Hawks Nest State Park is the site of the reveal after a makeover of West Virginia’s travel guide.

“Think back 10 years ago, you probably remember the vacation guides they kind of looked like a phone book. They had a bunch of listings, they were full of ads, they were hundreds of pages and, they were paid for completely by advertisers. The state wasn’t investing in it. I will never forget it was one of the first things the governor said was we’ve got to do better than this.”

The new four-part travel guides are being called ‘the first of its kind in the country.’ Each showcases a different aspect of outdoor recreation in West Virginia. Governor Justice remarked on the journey of West Virginia’s rise to the top tier of outdoor tourism.

“There are so many projects that the legislature is bombarded with. Tourism had been declining for year after year after year. It was hard to get them to buy in and believe, but once they got there, here we go.”

Hawks Nest State Park received a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate upwards of $150 million in renovations and upgrades across all state parks. Director of the Division of Natural Resources Brett McMillion said, continuing financial support for outdoor recreation is key to continuing the growth of tourism.

“Over the years, we’ve had so many challenges in the park system. Finding funding to make these repairs and the necessary improvements. The infrastructure has crumbled over the years. This gives us the ability to get back to where we need to be in today’s society.”

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is reporting 2021 revenues are up 40%.

