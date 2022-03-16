Federal funding secured to connect trails to New River Gorge National Park

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has helped to secure 1.5 million in funding to connect trail systems leading into the New River Gorge National Park. They money is for a project that will connect Needleseye and Fayetteville Town Park connector trails to the park.

Oak Hill City Mgr. Bill Hannabass was especially pleased by the news. Included in the project is a new trail head at Needleseye Park which will help direct more park visitors to Oak Hill.

“It’s fantastic news. It’s a great place to bike. It’s a great place to live. And we’re also putting in a disc golf course.”

According to Jina Belcher, Exec. Dir. of the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth., the idea behind the projects is to not only add continuity on the trails, but spread out the new influx of park visitors.

“You’re going to see new businesses that crop up around these trail systems that we develop and you’re going to drive traffic into these other communities when they come to visit the bridge.”

Their hope is that the visitors will also travel South, exploring more of the National Park and all that the New River Gorge has to offer.

“We’re excited. We’re pumped. It’s going to include signage and a pavillion (in Needleseye Park) so there will be other amenities as well,” explained Hannabass.

Belcher said the pre-engineering and trail design work are already underway. She expects work on the project to get underway by the end of the year.

Hannabass also thanked the West Virginia Land Trust leaders for their hard work on the project.

