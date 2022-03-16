A new land-based seafood company looks to set up shop in southern W.Va.

FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Appalachian Salmon aims to construct a facility in Fairdale to raise salmon for a new land-based seafood industry in the United States.

“We’re within a one-day drive of 60% of North America’s population. That’s United States and Canada, and all other salmon comes from Norway or Chilie, a little bit from the west coast and given what’s going on in the world right now with transportation costs and so forth, we’ll have a significant freight advantage,” said Appalachian Salmon President Austin Capteron

Capteron also says the site will offer an educational component, where people can come view the process themselves.

Appalachian Salmon is using modern technology called recirculating aquaculture systems, making the raising process clean. The salmon will be raised indoors, keeping any predators at bay and preventing potential contamination.

The business will have 60 acres to build on, and the first phase will take 20 acres to start.

Appalachian Salmon is a recipient of Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot fund Grant, and Governor Jim Justice awarded the project five million. The grand is one of nine being given out by the governor.

“My great grandfather started a coal company in 1907, three miles across the mountain in the town of Slab Fork and his dream lasted seventy years. I’d really like to see an industry established in West Virginia that lasts lifetimes,” said Capteron

The project is estimated to create 200 full-time jobs. If you would like to know more about the project, you can head over to their website, Wvsalmon.com

