Advertisement

Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is demanding a faster drop in gas prices.

Biden took to Twitter to call out the tendency for gasoline prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes but only drop like a feather when crude crashes.

It is a bid to draw scrutiny to a decades-long trend that critics say hurts consumers by failing to pass savings along to drivers.

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” the president said in a tweet.

The administration’s focus on the intricacies of energy prices shows its level of frustration with one of the main drivers of inflation.

Gas prices skyrocketed to record highs last week after a spike in crude oil to levels unseen since 2008.

Prices at the gas pump are now going down, but only a penny or two at a time this week, despite Brent oil collapsing by 28% between a March 6 intraday peak to Tuesday’s close.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Prosecutors say a repeat offender out of Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.
Suspect in home break-ins sentenced to prison time in Raleigh County
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting
A Phoenix area woman named Meghan Reilly is offering hope to cancer survivors by attributing...
Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer