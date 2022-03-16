Advertisement

Beckley Police to host Citizens Police Academy


By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The public is invited to get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the Beckley Police Dept.

After a couple years on hiatus due to COVID-19, the department is once again hosting its annual Citizens Police Academy starting on March 30th.

The 10-week program will focus on a different area of law enforcement each Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Some of the subjects covered range from the department’s work investigating local crimes to its K-9 unit to the court system.

“It’s really a behind the scenes look at what it is like to be a police officer, not just in general but in Beckley,” said the program’s coordinator Sgt. Jamie Blume.

The Beckley Police Department will be taking applications for the class up until Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

