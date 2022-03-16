Advertisement

Area McDonald’s prepare to hire for the warmer seasons

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - From fuel costs to jobs a fast food franchise is preparing for increased demand as warmer weather settles in.

Local McDonald’s restaurants are preparing for a busy summer as we continue to recover from the pandemic. They are looking to hire more than 100 new workers across all of Southern West Virginia.

The company is bringing new opportunities with these jobs that include health care and say they’re paying competitive wages.

“We want to take care of our customers the best way possible so the more employees we have the better we can serve the customers. We’re always looking for great talent. It’s a position they can grow into if they’d like or they can go onto something else and they learn a lot of skills for later on in life” said Scott Allison, the owner of the McDonald’s on Oakvale Road.

If you’re interested in applying for one of these jobs, you can do so in the comfort of your home or on your smartphone. You can apply here: https://careers.mcdonalds.com/us

