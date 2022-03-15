Advertisement

White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

