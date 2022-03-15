Two airlines decided to terminated passenger air travel at the Greenbrier Valley Airport

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Skywest and United Airlines have decided to terminate passenger air service from the Greenbrier Valley Airport (GVA).

The airline is giving the airports a 90 day notice on when they plan to pull out, but the United States Department of Transportation wrote an order which put the breaks on their withdrawal.

“We understand the pilot shortage situation in today’s airline industry, but we feel all options should have been explored before Skywest/United took this drastic measure of leaving 29 small communities, and putting them in a difficult position of finding another carrier,” said Deborah Phillips, a board chair holder for the GVA authority.

Skywest must stay in these markets until the D.O.T goes through the process of bidding each market to other air carriers.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.