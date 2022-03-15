Temps stay above-average, but rain returns Wednesday

Low pressure in the Deep South will continue to ride the coast northeast through the Carolinas in the coming days. We’ll see enough moisture spread our way from this system Wednesday to see more clouds and rain into midweek.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight, we’ll gradually see a bit more cloud cover move in, but we should otherwise be cool and dry with lows in the 30s and 40s.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, we’ll wake up to more thickening cloud cover, but look to be mainly dry for roughly the first part of the day. Rain will then move in just after noon; showers will spread across the area from south to north into the afternoon and through the early evening. We are not expecting any flooding or severe weather Wednesday, however, areas of fog between showers and a few locally heavy downpours will still be possible.

FUTURECAST WED (WVVA WEATHER)

Otherwise, we will still be mild tomorrow, with good warm SE wind (5-15 MPH), and high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

DRIER FOR ST. PATTY'S (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue on and off Wednesday night-early Thursday. Low temps Wednesday night will be mild for this time of year, in the 40s for most.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see a few more showers here & there Thursday, but most of us look much drier for St. Patty’s Day, just a bit cloudy at times. Highs will be Spring-like again Thursday, hitting the upper 50s-mid 60s during the afternoon.

A cold front then looks to bring us a bit more rain to close out the work week, along with a slightly cooler weekend to follow.

Stay tuned for the latest!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.