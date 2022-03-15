Advertisement

Suspect in home break-ins sentenced to prison time in Raleigh County


Prosecutors say a repeat offender out of Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prosecutors say a repeat offender out of Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.

Nicholas Riley of Glen White pleaded guilty to two counts of residential burglary stemming from break-ins that happened in Glen White this past February. Among the items stolen included a Craftsman leaf blower, a portable air-compressor, and a big screen TV.

As part of the plea agreement, he has to serve the sentences on those two charges back-to-back with a possible sentence between 4-40 years behind bars.

The case was prosecuted by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield and investigated by Det. Queen with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

