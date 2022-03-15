Advertisement

Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital


An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
According to 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. after the victim arrived at Raleigh General Hospital.

Beckley Police detectives were later able to determine that the shooting happened on Hargrove Street near Hargrove Street Apartments before 3 a.m. They said a 20-year-old man was struck one time in his lower extremity and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim is not cooperating with law enforcement.

The Beckley Police Dept. is currently handling the investigation.

