Local schools earn a trip to the ‘World Robotics Championship’

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some Mercer County schools are basking in the glow from weekend wins in the 2022 Robotics State Championship at Fairmont State University.

Straley Elementary, Mercer Elementary, Pikeview, Princeton Middle school, and, Montcalm High were Mercer County’s representatives.

5 teams won first and second place honors, qualifying those teams to compete in the Vex Robotics World Championships. One coach hopes the success of these teams will inspire more Mercer County schools to add the robotics curriculum.

The Vex Robotics Championships will go on from May 3rd through May 12th. WVVA would like to wish our local teams good luck in the world championship.

