Local schools earn a trip to the ‘World Robotics Championship’

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some Mercer County schools are basking in the glow from weekend wins in the 2022 Robotics State Championship at Fairmont State University.

Straley Elementary, Mercer Elementary, Pikeview, Princeton Middle school, and, Montcalm High were Mercer County’s representatives.

5 teams won first and second place honors, qualifying those teams to compete in the Vex Robotics World Championships. One coach hopes the success of these teams will inspire more Mercer County schools to add the robotics curriculum.

“It is something that is continuing to grow that I think we’ll see more of it. There’s been a big push for more technical education in the schools. The states passed the standards for adopting a new curriculum that the kids will be exposed to. This is another piece. It goes from I’m just getting it on my computer doing assignments. Now, I can put it on something that I can watch physically.”

The Vex Robotics Championships will go on from May 3rd through May 12th. WVVA would like to wish our local teams good luck in the world championship.

