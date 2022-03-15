Greenbrier Valley Airport Manager outlines plan to continue air service

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just a day after SkyWest announced it would be pulling out of Greenbrier Valley Airport within 90 days, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation put a stop to it, issuing a ‘hold place order.’

While the move doesn’t guarantee flight service after the airport’s contract with the airline ends, it does buy the airport time to find a replacement, explained Airport Mgr. Brian Belcher.

“(The hold place order) means they’ll continue to fly in those cities until we have another airline or our contract runs out.”

Belcher said the airport has a contract with SkyWest that does not end until March of 2023.

Greenbrier Valley Airport’s contract with SkyWest is part of a federal government subsidy program called ‘Essential Air Service.’ As part of that service, the government pays airlines to provide service to smaller communities. But SkyWest has announced it wants out of 29 of those locations, including Lewisburg.

But Belcher is optimistic the airport will be able to secure a replacement. He said the air service brings in a lot of travelers to The Greenbrier and Snowshoe, among other places.

“We have some time to attract another airline. We’ve been in talks with several airlines about coming to this market. We think it’s a good market. But we’d hate to lose SkyWest. They’ve been great to the community.”

In the meantime, he said flights out of Lewisburg will continue through the remainder of the contract.

“If you have flights booked, don’t worry about it. We’re still flying to Dulles and Chicago. If you want to book flights, please do. There are jets on the runway right now and they’re going to be here in the foreseeable future.”

Belcher also pointed out that when the airport does secure a new contract, the destination cities could change.

