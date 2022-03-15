Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin issues statement following the death of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie

Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, killed in the line of duty
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement regarding the death of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie.

“The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day they put on the uniform. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Ogilvie, the Covington Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.”

Gov. Youngkin will order the flags to be flown at half staff on the day of Officer Caleb Ogilvie’s memorial for the Commonwealth to honor his service and sacrifice.

