A copy-and-paste forecast for today

Today will be another mild day as temperatures top off in the upper 50s and 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day making for a gorgeous spring-like day.

Outlook for today (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay dry but more clouds will start to build in. That’s all thanks to a low-pressure system off to our south and east that will be approaching the region. Lows will get down into the 30s and 40s tonight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered rain showers move into the area tomorrow and will continue through St. Patrick’s Day. Widespread rain is not expected and this will not be a washout. Occasional showers will fall at times throughout the two days. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast showing scattered showers moving into the region tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to dry out Thursday evening and overnight, but a cold front will approach the area on Friday bringing some more scattered showers our way. That cold front will move through our area on Saturday bringing more showers.

A cold front brings rain showers to the region on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will be cooler over the weekend thanks to that front, but temperatures will still be seasonable as most top off in the 50s. Sunday, the first day of spring, is looking gorgeous as of now with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

A gorgeous day is in store for Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures look to warm up even more moving into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the very latest on WVVA.

