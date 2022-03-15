Advertisement

Concord University opens Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University is officially opening the Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.

Last year, the university received more than $340,000 to establish this center to increase veteran post-grad outcomes.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 68% of post 9-11 veterans do not have a bachelor’s degree. Joshua Bish is a veteran and student at Concord. Bish said the transition from military life to student life can be challenging.

The veteran center also offers amenities meant to foster an environment to aid in the academic success of Concord’s veterans.

Concords’ new veterans center also offers financial, physical, and emotional support for veterans through action plans and career building.

