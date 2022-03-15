Concord University opens Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University is officially opening the Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.

Last year, the university received more than $340,000 to establish this center to increase veteran post-grad outcomes.

“One of the big things that we’ll be able to do is outreach. By that, I mean recruiting. We want to get veterans on campus so we can have them graduate but also after they graduate. We want to make sure we find them jobs or graduate school they can attend after they graduate Concord.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 68% of post 9-11 veterans do not have a bachelor’s degree. Joshua Bish is a veteran and student at Concord. Bish said the transition from military life to student life can be challenging.

“I’m almost 40 years old and re-starting school again. Being a veteran having someone with a like mind and the ability to talk to someone my age and my own experiences. It’s pointing me in the right direction of where I need to be.”

The veteran center also offers amenities meant to foster an environment to aid in the academic success of Concord’s veterans.

“The key is to make them feel comfortable, and that’s what we do. We have a lounge, we have a student veterans organization, veteran to veteran tutoring and mentoring. The whole idea is to make them feel comfortable on campus. If they’re comfortable they are likely to succeed.”

Concords’ new veterans center also offers financial, physical, and emotional support for veterans through action plans and career building.

