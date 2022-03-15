Concord University holds COVID-19 lecture series

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord University is holding a lecture series to give students insight into the virus.

The series is part of a grant from the American College Health Association for schools to promote factual information on vaccinations.

Dr. Brad Price was the first to lecture as a part of the series. He gave concord students more insight into the pandemic in West Virginia.

“Public health infrastructure is critical to what we do. Don’t believe me? Think about the past few years. What shuts down is we can’t run hospitals? Everything. That’s the entire goal. The entire goal is to keep hospitals open and make sure they have the supplies they need to fight this disease.”

