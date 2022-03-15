Concord University holds COVID-19 lecture series
Mar. 15, 2022
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord University is holding a lecture series to give students insight into the virus.
The series is part of a grant from the American College Health Association for schools to promote factual information on vaccinations.
Dr. Brad Price was the first to lecture as a part of the series. He gave concord students more insight into the pandemic in West Virginia.
