Concord University holds COVID-19 lecture series

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord University is holding a lecture series to give students insight into the virus.

The series is part of a grant from the American College Health Association for schools to promote factual information on vaccinations.

Dr. Brad Price was the first to lecture as a part of the series. He gave concord students more insight into the pandemic in West Virginia.

