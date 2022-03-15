Advertisement

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top.

A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests.

The group said the woman was taken into police custody.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
2-car crash on I-460, Bluefield, Va.
Overnight US Route 460 crash requires multiple helicopter evacuations
An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Leonard D. Varner, Jr.
Former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses involving a minor
Bluefield house fire
Bluefield FD responds to early morning house fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
Coronavirus can have many side-effects that sideline people from their lives, and it has...
Nebraska teen gets sense of smell back after COVID, thanks to shots ‘rebooting’ nerve system
White House tours are coming back next month.
White House tours to resume next month as virus fades
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car