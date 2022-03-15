$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Advertisement

Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Omnis Building Technologies broke ground Tuesday on its $40,000,000 150,000 sq. ft. facility in Bluefield, W.Va.

Tuesday’s ceremony featured Gov. Jim Justice, Bluefield Economic Development Director Jim Spencer and many more local and state leaders.

“It’s a great day for Bluefield and the region,” said Spencer. “You know, for a long time we’ve been exporting a lot of our young people to get jobs in other communities. Now they’re going to have the option to stay here, make a good living wage and be close to family. So this is a big day for our community.”

“This has been a long time coming,” said Jonathan Hodson, Omnis Building Technologies President. “We’ve been working with this since the end of 2020. So it’s a great day for us, it’s a great day for Bluefield.”

Omnis Building Technologies builds homes, and according to the company they’re built quick, affordable and in an environmentally friendly way.

“The upside is off the chart and everything,” said Gov. Justice. “This is a home that is a affordable home that can be built quickly. It’s amazing. It’s amazing technology, it really is.”

The new facility is projected to bring 150-300 jobs to the area. Spencer said the foundation should be complete by July of 2020.

