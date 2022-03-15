Advertisement

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly traffic crash.(KIRO via CNN Newsource)
By KIRO staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash.

Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.

The driver of the pickup truck took off. If caught, they could face up to a year in jail.

Washington was one of the first states to pass a law making unsecured loads a crime. Passed in 2005, “Maria’s Law” is named after Maria Federici. She was 24 years old when a piece of wood fell off a trailer and crashed through her windshield, leaving her blind.

The suspect in Federici’s case was cited for a traffic infraction and fined less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
2-car crash on I-460, Bluefield, Va.
Overnight US Route 460 crash requires multiple helicopter evacuations
Leonard D. Varner, Jr.
Former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses involving a minor
Bluefield house fire
Bluefield FD responds to early morning house fire

Latest News

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative