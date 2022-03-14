Verbal altercation evolves into shooting on Dogwood Hills Drive

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police responded to a shooting on Dogwood Hills Drive Monday afternoon. Mercer County Dispatch confirmed the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m..

An officer on-scene told WVVA a verbal altercation preceded the shooting, and that there are no suspects in custody as of yet. The officer also noted there are suspects and some injuries, with no further details at this time.

The investigation is ongoing

