Sunshine & warmer temps stick around into Tuesday; showers possible by midweek
Above-average highs are expected again on Tuesday
High pressure centered just off to our east will keep us mainly dry and mild, with warm southerly wind flow into Tuesday. Overnight tonight, we will be mainly clear, with low temps falling into the 30s.
Tuesday should bring abundant sunshine, a few high clouds, and high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Tuesday night also looks partly cloudy, dry, and seasonable, with low temps again in the 30s and 40s.
A low-pressure system riding the coastline into midweek will push some moisture in our direction by Wednesday. Temps will still be on the mild side, in the 50s and low 60s, but scattered rain (on and off) looks possible through the day Wednesday.
The latter half of the workweek is still looking to bring steady above-normal temps, but also the chance of a few scattered showers on occasion, Rain looks a bit wider-spread on Friday as a frontal system approaches the area, though it doesn’t look as impressive as the last blast of cold air we had!
Temps will cool down to more seasonable norms Saturday & Sunday...but we still look mainly dry as we start Spring (ON SUNDAY)!
Next week could be even warmer at a glance...stay tuned!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
