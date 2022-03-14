Advertisement

Sunshine & warmer temps stick around into Tuesday; showers possible by midweek

Above-average highs are expected again on Tuesday
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
High pressure centered just off to our east will keep us mainly dry and mild, with warm southerly wind flow into Tuesday. Overnight tonight, we will be mainly clear, with low temps falling into the 30s.

THROUGH MIDWEEK
Tuesday should bring abundant sunshine, a few high clouds, and high temps in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Tuesday night also looks partly cloudy, dry, and seasonable, with low temps again in the 30s and 40s.

DAY PLANNER
A low-pressure system riding the coastline into midweek will push some moisture in our direction by Wednesday. Temps will still be on the mild side, in the 50s and low 60s, but scattered rain (on and off) looks possible through the day Wednesday.

A BIT UNSETTLED INTO MIDWEEK
The latter half of the workweek is still looking to bring steady above-normal temps, but also the chance of a few scattered showers on occasion, Rain looks a bit wider-spread on Friday as a frontal system approaches the area, though it doesn’t look as impressive as the last blast of cold air we had!

RAIN THIS WEEK
Temps will cool down to more seasonable norms Saturday & Sunday...but we still look mainly dry as we start Spring (ON SUNDAY)!

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
Next week could be even warmer at a glance...stay tuned!

