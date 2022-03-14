Spring returns this week after a weekend winter blast

After a wintry weekend, spring takes over today as highs top off in the 50s and 60s. We will stay dry with mostly sunny skies which should melt any leftover snow from the weekend.

Outlook for today (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, we will hold on to mainly clear skies and temperatures will dip down into the 30s for most.

Outlook for tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a very similar day to today as temperatures are expected to top off in the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances do return towards the middle of the week.

We will stay dry today and tomorrow, but rain chances do return towards the middle of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday and into St. Patrick’s Day as a low-pressure system moves by the area. This is not expected to be a washout and not everyone will see rain, but occasional showers are possible. More showers are possible on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Once again, these showers are expected to be scattered and not everyone will see rain.

Although rain chances return this week, the chances remain low and not everyone will see rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

Even with scattered showers possible, temperatures will remain above average topping off in the 50s and 60s throughout the rest of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

