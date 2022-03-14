Raleigh County BOE employee sets record for service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County woman has set the record for being the longest serving employee for the schools in W.Va. history.

Garnet Mooney retired this year after more than 60 years on the job. Her friends and co-workers turned out in droves to bid her well at her retirement party at Tamarack on Monday.

Mooney started work as the secretary in the Transportation office in 1962. For the next six decades, her colleagues described her as an unsung hero who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure local children made it to school safely.

“I worked for her as an aide and a driver. She was like a grandmother to us. We always listened to her because we didn’t want to disappoint her,” said Del. Christopher Toney, (R) Raleigh County.

For Mooney, each day started before the sun came up, making sure sick bus drivers had a replacement. If she couldn’t find anyone, her colleagues said she’d call a cousin, a cousin’s cousin, or another cousin’s cousin to make sure the children had a ride. But that day didn’t end until every student made it home safely.

“I’m really going to miss the, ‘hey this is Garnet, please give me a call that comes over the radio,’ said bus driver Mary Keene. “I hate that she’s not here but I wish her the best for whatever comes next.”

In her farewell speech, Mooney said she came to the same job each day with the same goal. “I love each and every one of you. I pray every morning when you go out on the buses, that you get those kids to school safely and I would appreciate you all praying for me.”

Her most recent boss also told the audience she had only called out sick twice in the 11 years he worked with her.

