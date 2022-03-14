Overnight US Route 460 crash requires multiple helicopter evacuations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals were medically evacuated from US Route 460 early Monday morning following a collision involving a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

According to Mercer County dispatch a call came in just before midnight reporting the incident. Two individuals were medically evacuated by two separate helicopters. A third individual walked away with minor to no injuries.

Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield Police and Bluefield EMS were all on the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

