Old Jr. high school burns in Montgomery, WV

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fire crews responded to a fire at an old Jr. high school in Montgomery, W.Va. Sunday.

According to Mayor Greg Ingram there were no utilities hooked up to the building, and the roof had collapsed. There are no reports of injuries so far, and no word on how the fire started.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including the Smithers and Oak Hill fire departments.

UPDATE:

According to the Montgomery Fire Department, the school was completely destroyed in the fire, and was previously abandoned for years.

The fire took seven hours to extinguish and was put out around midnight Monday morning.

