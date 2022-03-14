Former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses involving a minor

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses regarding former students.

On March 7th, Leonard Varner Jr., 35, formerly of Hopewell, W.Va., pled guilty to one count of third degree sexual assault, one count of second degree sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust, and one count of soliciting a minor.

Varner was formerly employed as a teacher by the Fayette County Board of Education.

All of the offenses to which Varner plead are felony sex offenses which involved minor children.

Varner is set to be sentenced on May 9th, and could face a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.

