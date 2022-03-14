Advertisement

In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Ready Freddy

Ready Freddy
Ready Freddy(Mercer County Public Schools)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this episode of In Focus, we are putting the spotlight on Ready Freddy.

If you have a child or grandchild that attends a school in Mercer County, you may have heard about this program before. Joining us to share their insight on the program are Amber Riffe who is the Supervisor of Elementary Education at Mercer County Schools, Sarah Brown, a kindergarten teacher at Athens Elementary, Holly McDowell, a kindergarten teacher at Bluefield Primary School, and Ready Freddy himself.

In Focus is a community affairs program about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs on WVVA every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for segment, email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

