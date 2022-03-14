Advertisement

Bluefield FD responds to early morning house fire

Bluefield house fire
Bluefield house fire(Tazewell County 911)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Monday morning, fire and EMS crews were dispatched to structure fire located on Wrights Valley Road.

Fire crews from Bluefield FD and Abbs Valley FD arrived to find the fire had vented through the roof with significant flame involvement to the south side of the home.

Firefighters battled the flames for 45 minutes before they were able to control the fire.

The two residents of the home had exited the house just as the fire agencies arrived on scene.

Tazewell County EMS (TCEMS) treated and transported both residents to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

