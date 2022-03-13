Wyoming East’s repeat hopes dashed in state final
Warriors shoot 20% in first half
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:19 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wyoming East fought valiantly to the very end but couldn’t hit enough shots to keep up with Parkersburg Catholic.
Kayley Bane picked up a second foul early and the Warriors looked out of rhythm for most of the rest of the game.
Hannah Blankenship, Madison Clark and Kayley Bane were selected to the all-tournament team.
