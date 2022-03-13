We’ll leave the cold behind as we begin to warm up this week.
Much warmer temperatures expected in the coming days
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
We will end the night with temperatures right around average for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the high 20s overnight as skies remain clear.
These clear skies will remain for the most part tomorrow, with some clouds possibly rolling in around lunchtime. We will be pretty mild as temperatures reach around 58. This warm-up will continue into the week as temperatures steadily begin to climb.
Tuesday is looking to be a beautiful day for some outdoor activity, though we could see a few scattered showers beginning on Wednesday.
