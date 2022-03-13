Advertisement

We’ll leave the cold behind as we begin to warm up this week.

Much warmer temperatures expected in the coming days
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will end the night with temperatures right around average for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the high 20s overnight as skies remain clear.

Seasonal temps
Seasonal temps(WVVA WEATHER)

These clear skies will remain for the most part tomorrow, with some clouds possibly rolling in around lunchtime. We will be pretty mild as temperatures reach around 58. This warm-up will continue into the week as temperatures steadily begin to climb.

Outlook
Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday is looking to be a beautiful day for some outdoor activity, though we could see a few scattered showers beginning on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on I-460, Bluefield, Va.
Overnight US Route 460 crash requires multiple helicopter evacuations
Leonard D. Varner, Jr.
Former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses involving a minor
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Fayette Co. Fire, W.Va.
Old Jr. high school burns in Montgomery, WV
Coal mining accident
Five miners injured in McDowell County

Latest News

Full video forecast (3/14/2022)
Full video forecast (3/14/2022)
NICE WEATHER ON TUESDAY!
Sunshine & warmer temps stick around into Tuesday; showers possible by midweek
Spring returns today
Spring returns today
Outlook for today
Spring returns this week after a weekend winter blast
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather