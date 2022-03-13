Advertisement

Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.

A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two pit bulls while making a delivery, according to the sheriff.(Source: Gray News)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a UPS driver was attacked by two pit bulls in Mississippi while attempting to deliver a package.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the attack happened Friday at a home in Escatawpa, Mississippi.

A worker with the electric company was passing by when he saw the dogs attacking the man, Ezell said. The witness immediately called 911 and helped get the dogs off the victim.

The UPS worker was hospitalized with severe injuries. The sheriff did not have an update on his current condition, WLOX reports.

Investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack, Ezell said. Two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed at this time. However, the sheriff’s department and animal control are investigating.

