Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-car crash on I-460, Bluefield, Va.
Overnight US Route 460 crash requires multiple helicopter evacuations
Leonard D. Varner, Jr.
Former Fayette County teacher pleads guilty to felony sex offenses involving a minor
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Fayette Co. Fire, W.Va.
Old Jr. high school burns in Montgomery, WV
Coal mining accident
Five miners injured in McDowell County

Latest News

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic