Bluefield church offers weekly free meals to all

Fish-Fry at Bluefield, Va.'s Calvary Hill Church
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Calvary Hill Church hosted a fish-fry Saturday, where volunteers cooked and served meals to all who wanted a bite to eat.

“I love to see people smiling,” said Stefany Delaney, a volunteer and member of Calvary Hill Church. “I love to see people enjoying themselves.”

Saturday’s freezing temperatures didn’t stop patrons from filling up the church’s basement, regardless of their status as a member.

“If you want to come back on Sundays, come back on Sundays too,” said Delaney. “But if not, just come eat with us.”

“Jesus, as we know, he fed multitudes. And then he taught them as well, ” said Pastor Levi Turner. “He would not let them go home unless they were full. So I just try to mimic that.”

Pastor Turner said the church works to host events like Saturday’s every weekend. As always, all are welcome to join in.

