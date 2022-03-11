Advertisement

BARH staff say thank you and goodbye to W.Va. National Guard

Staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) took time out of their busy day on Friday...
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) took time out of their busy day on Friday to say ‘thank you’ to members of the West Virginia National Guard. 

The guard was brought into hospitals across the state several weeks ago to provide support services to staff during one of the biggest surges in cases since the start of the Pandemic. At that time, the hospital’s Interim CEO, Jill Berry Bowen, said the hospital was dealing with staffing shortages, a packed ICU, and a limited number of ventilators. 

Berry Bowen said the servicemembers were instrumental in getting the hospital through some very difficult times. 

Since the guard arrived, she said the hospital’s surge in cases has gone down considerably. On Friday, the servicemembers finished their duties with a celebration with staff.

