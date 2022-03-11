BARH staff say thank you and goodbye to W.Va. National Guard

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) took time out of their busy day on Friday to say ‘thank you’ to members of the West Virginia National Guard.

The guard was brought into hospitals across the state several weeks ago to provide support services to staff during one of the biggest surges in cases since the start of the Pandemic. At that time, the hospital’s Interim CEO, Jill Berry Bowen, said the hospital was dealing with staffing shortages, a packed ICU, and a limited number of ventilators.

Berry Bowen said the servicemembers were instrumental in getting the hospital through some very difficult times.

“We needed someone to turn to and they were there. We were exhausted, trying to figure out how to make it work. And when they came, there was a sense that we can get through this together.”

Since the guard arrived, she said the hospital’s surge in cases has gone down considerably. On Friday, the servicemembers finished their duties with a celebration with staff.

