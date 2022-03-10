W.Va. lawmakers on track to pass budget ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - At the start of the legislative session, Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers laid out a bold agenda for the Mountain State that included a five percent pay raise for all state employees. With just two days left in 2022 session, will they be able to deliver on that promise?

According to Sen. Rollan Roberts, (R) Raleigh County, the short answer is yes and ahead of schedule.

“They’re going to get an average five percent raise. Troopers are going to get a $10,000 raise with the five percent included in that.”

Sen. Roberts said the budget could pass both houses as early as Friday, a day before the last day of the session.

A big point of contention earlier this week was over whether CPS workers should also receive more, but the increase was taken out during a Senate Finance Committee.

“If you have a Master’s degree and are a CPS worker, you start out at $30,000 a year,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier County, who opposed the move. “You can’t pay off student loans with that salary and it’s a difficult job...it’s traumatic.”

According to Sen. David ‘Bugs’ Stover, CPS workers will get the raise and the discussions over the issue are not over just yet. He also said the measure provides for a surplus of funding that may be needed with the uncertainty in the global economy right now.

“We’ve been flat on the budget for two or three years now. That’s money saved for what we don’t know is coming.”

Sen. Roberts said the budget likely has the votes to pass this week, which will spare taxpayers the expense of a special session.

“I think we’ve worked through all these things and we’re going to get out on time.”

The 2022 legislative session ends at midnight on Saturday.

