Leaders break ground on state-of-the-art building

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On March 9th, a highly anticipated moment unfolded on Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Beckley and even the governor was on hand for the occasion.

The new multi-million dollar Salvation Army headquarters in Raleigh County broke ground Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Jim Justice(R) and Baby Dog were among those who witnessed the turning of the first shovel of dirt for the new construction.

Justice directed $4,000,000 in Cares Act funding to this project, so the $2,000,000 raised by the Salvation Army for their new facility can be used for the organization’s programs.

The Potomac division commander for the Salvation Army was among the dignitaries on hand here.

“West Virginia is important for the Salvation Army because of our commitment to serve the population of West Virginia a lot of our buildings are old because we’ve been here over a hundred years, and there for our buildings are in need of renovations. Time has changed, a need has changed but the need is still great, and the Army is needed,” said Allan Hofer, Divisional Commander of the Potomac Division of The Salvation Army

This new facility will be state-of-the-art, featuring a commercial kitchen, fellowship hall, a chapel, and it will have a gymnasium with a walking track around it.

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2023.

