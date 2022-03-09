The Veterans Museum is re-opening

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Exciting news for the ‘The Veterans Museum’, it is re-opening.

March 12th and 13th there will be a large Civil War display outside of the museum on Harper Road in Beckley.

The Curator, Patrick Parker, tells us, “This weekend you will be able to see, smell, and hear sounds of the civil war.”

The weekend is offering free admissions and ten dollars off their yearly membership fee of twenty-five dollars to help bring in more of a crowd.

The yearly membership gives you exclusive invites to events and five visits to the museum. The museum will be relocating later this year and needs volunteers to help move all the artifacts stored at the museum.

In a time where our future is being tested, Parker says, “People really need to learn and remember their history, especially in this modern era because if we don’t remember our history from our past then we are going to be doomed to repeat it in our present.”

There are so many artifacts in the museum that will educate you on past wars, that it might take you more than one day to see says Parker.

Parker also says, “We encourage people to come out and support the museum this weekend. We are raising funds to move to our new building as well, so donations for that are always accepted for that as well.”

If you’d like to know more about the events going on this weekend you can call the museum at (304) 253- 1775 or you can visit them on social media at The Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

