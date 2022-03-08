Advertisement

Beckley VA introduces new Relaxation Room

A room for hospital staff to relax in
VA Hospital opens relaxation room for staff members and volunteers.
VA Hospital opens relaxation room for staff members and volunteers.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s VA Hospital has a new motto for Healthcare workers: “Sit Back & Relax!”

Monday, March 7th, a new relaxation room was launched for volunteers and staff members.

Olivia Honaker, the Whole Health Clinical Director & Program Manager at the Beckley VA Hospital said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s reportedly a 50% burn out rate among hospital workers. The VA is hoping its workers will make good use of the new additions.

“We just hope that employees feel that they have a place to get away and decompress, so that they can go back and provide the highest quality care to our veterans,” said Honaker.

Honaker and her staff tested out the room to make sure everything worked for other staff members.

Stephanie Daniels, who is the Employee Whole Health Coordinator at the Beckley VA Hospital says, “We hope they utilize it.”

Doors to the relaxation room opened at 9 a.m. and by noon over twenty staff members had signed in to take advantage of the dimmed lights, oasis portraits, and words of affirmation scattered around the room.

