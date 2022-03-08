Beckley Police ask for communities help in identifying two males

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with several breaking and entering, and theft related incidents that have occurred in the Beckley area over the past two days.

If you have any information on their identity, you are urged to contact Detective Stewart at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia through their free P3 tips app.

