Advertisement

Beckley Police ask for communities help in identifying two males


Beckley Suspects
Beckley Suspects(Beckley Police Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with several breaking and entering, and theft related incidents that have occurred in the Beckley area over the past two days.

If you have any information on their identity, you are urged to contact Detective Stewart at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia through their free P3 tips app.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responds to body in water, Raven, Va.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Clinch River in Raven, Virginia identified
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’
A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of...
Beckley murder suspect backs out of plea deal with prosecutor
Good Luck & Congrats Catherine Maxwell!
Good Luck & Congratulations Catherine Maxwell!
Frances McGee-Evans' 100th birthday cake
Peterstown woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of...
Beckley murder suspect backs out of plea deal with prosecutor
A faith-based leader with an international following has released a new book.
Beckley faith-based leader releases new book
VA Hospital opens relaxation room for staff members and volunteers.
Beckley VA introduces new Relaxation Room
Bluefield-born State Dept. member John Law returns to speak with students
Bluefield-born State Department official returns to town, shares his story with students