Advertisement

Beckley murder suspect backs out of plea deal with prosecutor


A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of...
A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of 2021, has backed out of a plea deal with the prosecution.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of 2021, has backed out of a plea deal with the prosecutor.

Rashad Thompson of Beckley had initially agreed to plead guilty to the murder of Tre-shaun Brown in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, but changed his mind just moments before the plea hearing was set to begin.

Under the proposed agreement, his charge relating to the stabbing of the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown, would be dropped and Thompson would have the opportunity to make his case for Mercy at sentencing.

“Initially, he indicated he was going to accept. Then, for whatever reason, he decided he is not going to accept at this time,” said his attorney Stanley Seldon on the decision.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has not closed the window of opportunity for a plea deal just yet. He said Thompson has until the close of business on Friday to accept the deal. Otherwise, Thompson’s trial has been re-set for June 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responds to body in water, Raven, Va.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Clinch River in Raven, Virginia identified
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’
Good Luck & Congrats Catherine Maxwell!
Good Luck & Congratulations Catherine Maxwell!
Frances McGee-Evans' 100th birthday cake
Peterstown woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

A faith-based leader with an international following has released a new book.
Beckley faith-based leader releases new book
Beckley Suspects
Beckley Police ask for communities help in identifying two males
VA Hospital opens relaxation room for staff members and volunteers.
Beckley VA introduces new Relaxation Room
Bluefield-born State Dept. member John Law returns to speak with students
Bluefield-born State Department official returns to town, shares his story with students