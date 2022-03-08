Beckley murder suspect backs out of plea deal with prosecutor

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death and attacking his mother in March of 2021, has backed out of a plea deal with the prosecutor.

Rashad Thompson of Beckley had initially agreed to plead guilty to the murder of Tre-shaun Brown in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, but changed his mind just moments before the plea hearing was set to begin.

Under the proposed agreement, his charge relating to the stabbing of the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown, would be dropped and Thompson would have the opportunity to make his case for Mercy at sentencing.

“Initially, he indicated he was going to accept. Then, for whatever reason, he decided he is not going to accept at this time,” said his attorney Stanley Seldon on the decision.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has not closed the window of opportunity for a plea deal just yet. He said Thompson has until the close of business on Friday to accept the deal. Otherwise, Thompson’s trial has been re-set for June 21, 2022.

