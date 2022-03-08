Beckley faith-based leader releases new book

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A faith-based leader with an international following has released a new book.

In ‘Time with God,’ Diane Epling chronicles her faith-journey from being trapped in a struggling marriage to her ability to re-connect with God in a new one. She touches on subjects many churches may find controversial and sensitive, drawing from texts in the Bible to help other Christians going through the same journey forge stronger bonds with God.

The book’s press release read “Diane Epling’s journey in “Time with God” is the ultimate love story. She writes about how God lured her into the wilderness, speaking kindly to her and teaching her how to hear and obey His voice. She shares how God became her bridegroom and prepared her to be His bride. The more time Diane spent with God, the greater His revelations, which later inspired this book.”

“Diane candidly shares the underlying turmoil and dissatisfaction in her life as she reveals her innermost thoughts and secrets. Between the pages of “Time with God,” readers are intimately aware of her shortcomings and the difficult process of her restoration. Along the way, Diane writes about the promises God made her and the creative ways He fulfilled those promises. Her story is that rare combination of heartbreak and happiness, sometimes sad yet often humorous. The one constant is Diane’s love of God and her willingness to ask the hard questions and seek God’s answer. "

Epling and her hubsand Tim run ‘Destiny Ministries,’ with a presence on the ‘Now Network’ with 236 million followers.

To find her book, visit Home - Diane Epling

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.