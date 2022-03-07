Event honors world-renown interior designer

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A weekend full of style, grace, and prestige happened this weekend at ‘The Greenbrier’, also known as America’s Resort.

It’s an annual event called ‘Dorothy Draper Weekend.’ It’s named in honor of a woman who was known around the world for her excellence in interior design.

Her work was recognized for more than three decades-- from the 1920′s through the ‘60′s. She also added her touch to the Greenbrier after WWII. It had been used as a hospital, but Draper used her skill and expertise to transform it into a space filled with luxury and elegance.

Dorthy Draper weekend at the Greenbrier arose on March 4th ending on the 6th. Tales of her legacy ran vibrant over the weekend detailing her many accomplishments to the hotel and how she and Carlton Varney restored the Greenbrier to it’s original glory.

Today he is still maintaining the Draper look, bringing the Greenbrier into the 21st Century.

Rudy Saunders, who is the Interior Designer for Dorothy Draper and Company says, “We definitely stay true to what Mrs.Draper first did originally as well as what Mr. Varney has done along the way but we are always trying to modernize slightly and keep it so its current for guests today. So that we are still meeting their needs true to the legacy of the hotel. Kinda best of both worlds.”

The weekend was filled with many Dorothy Draper themed events such as, flower arrangement classes, tours of her most iconic rooms, and also an upholstery session.

The Greenbrier looks forward to having you back next year for this historical event, says Stacey Miller who is the head of Special Events at the Greenbrier

Merri Weather Franklin the Interior Design Project Manager for Dorothy Draper and Company says, “It’s such a unique style and everyone comes to see the different floral and prints that we use.”

