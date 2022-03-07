Cat gets surgery to correct inverted eyelids

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A cat named Tigger is up for adoption at the Raleigh County Humane Society, but before he finds his “Furever” home, he needs Surgery.

He has a condition called entopion, which means his eyelids are turned inwards. This causes his eyelashes to rub against the surface of his eyeball, which can be quite uncomfortable.

The Humane Society has raised nearly $1,600 for his surgery. It will be a one-time procedure, which will fix Tigger’s discomfort. Those with the Human Society say they’re grateful for the community’s help.

“Having people who are willing to donate or even willing to foster or adopt to help open up space for animals like Tigger that really need our extra help. It’s super helpful and like I said, it just makes our work possible.” says Alexis Johnston, the Social Media Directer for the Humane Society.

Tigger will have his surgery March 7th, if you’d like to adopt Tigger or learn more about other animals up for adoption you can call the Humane Society at (304) 253- 8921.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.