Advertisement

Cat gets surgery to correct inverted eyelids

Tigger has a condition called ‘entopion’
Tigger, your feline friend, from the Humane Society has surgery on March 7th. He has a...
Tigger, your feline friend, from the Humane Society has surgery on March 7th. He has a condition called Entopion. A condition where his eyelids are turned inwards. This causes his eyelashes to rub against the surface of his eyeball.(Annie Moore)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A cat named Tigger is up for adoption at the Raleigh County Humane Society, but before he finds his “Furever” home, he needs Surgery.

He has a condition called entopion, which means his eyelids are turned inwards. This causes his eyelashes to rub against the surface of his eyeball, which can be quite uncomfortable.

The Humane Society has raised nearly $1,600 for his surgery. It will be a one-time procedure, which will fix Tigger’s discomfort. Those with the Human Society say they’re grateful for the community’s help.

“Having people who are willing to donate or even willing to foster or adopt to help open up space for animals like Tigger that really need our extra help. It’s super helpful and like I said, it just makes our work possible.” says Alexis Johnston, the Social Media Directer for the Humane Society.

Tigger will have his surgery March 7th, if you’d like to adopt Tigger or learn more about other animals up for adoption you can call the Humane Society at (304) 253- 8921.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responds to body in water, Raven, Va.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Clinch River in Raven, Virginia identified
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’
Good Luck & Congrats Catherine Maxwell!
Good Luck & Congratulations Catherine Maxwell!
Frances McGee-Evans' 100th birthday cake
Peterstown woman celebrates 100th birthday
The blaze was put out around 4pm Saturday afternoon.
Brush fire reported near Mercer Mall

Latest News

Bluefield-born State Dept. member John Law returns to speak with students
Bluefield-born State Department official returns to town, shares his story with students
Gas prices are soaring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Triple-A the national...
Gas prices are soaring and many are turning to public transport
Sen. Manchin speaks on a range of issues regarding Ukraine
SEN. MANCHIN TALKS ENERGY, REFUGEES AND MILITARY OPTIONS REGARDING UKRAINE CRISIS
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’