Annual dinner celebrates local businesses

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner on March 4th at the Greenbrier.

Celebrating the growth of local businesses in the past year.

The night started with a cocktail hour where local business could meet and greet, followed by dinner and everyone joined in on a moment of silence in solidarity for the men, women, and children of Ukraine.

The awards that were handed out for the evening were the Business Leader of the Year to Steve Talbott, Non Profit of the year to Davis Stuart, New Business of the Year to Swift Level Fine Meats, and Best Social Media Presence to Corn + Flour.

Keynote Speaker Danny Twilley brought the night to a close telling his life story and how he got to West Virginia. Twilley is the Assistant Vice President of Economic Community and Asset Development. He is bringing tourism to West Virginia through the ascend program, in hopes to bring professionals to the area to help grow West Virginia.

