Actors portraying legends from the ‘50s and ‘60s perform at the Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier has been filled with events this weekend.

Murder and Merriment is a company based out of Charleston that came to the Greenbrier March 5th to perform and play the game of murder mystery.

Actors portrayed Rob Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and various other legends. They also sang some of the classics and never broke character.

The Murder and Merriment company owners were there as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. The actor role playing Dean Martin said, “We want everyone to have fun.”

“We got our start in West Virginia almost twelve years ago and we are the second largest Murder Mystery company east of the Mississippi. We are glad that we are here at the beautiful, beautiful Greenbrier. And even if you’ve seen our company one time at the Greenbrier. Keep coming! We have sixty different shows,” said actor role playing Frank Sinatra.

If you’d like to go to your own murder mystery dinner, you can visit to their website at Murderandmerriment.com to see their upcoming shows.

