Advertisement

Actors portraying legends from the ‘50s and ‘60s perform at the Greenbrier

Not just dinner, but a show
Murder Mystery
Murder Mystery(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier has been filled with events this weekend.

Murder and Merriment is a company based out of Charleston that came to the Greenbrier March 5th to perform and play the game of murder mystery.

Actors portrayed Rob Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and various other legends. They also sang some of the classics and never broke character.

The Murder and Merriment company owners were there as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. The actor role playing Dean Martin said, “We want everyone to have fun.”

“We got our start in West Virginia almost twelve years ago and we are the second largest Murder Mystery company east of the Mississippi. We are glad that we are here at the beautiful, beautiful Greenbrier. And even if you’ve seen our company one time at the Greenbrier. Keep coming! We have sixty different shows,” said actor role playing Frank Sinatra.

If you’d like to go to your own murder mystery dinner, you can visit to their website at Murderandmerriment.com to see their upcoming shows.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS responds to body in water, Raven, Va.
UPDATE: Body recovered from Clinch River in Raven, Virginia identified
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’
Good Luck & Congrats Catherine Maxwell!
Good Luck & Congratulations Catherine Maxwell!
Frances McGee-Evans' 100th birthday cake
Peterstown woman celebrates 100th birthday
The blaze was put out around 4pm Saturday afternoon.
Brush fire reported near Mercer Mall

Latest News

Bluefield-born State Dept. member John Law returns to speak with students
Bluefield-born State Department official returns to town, shares his story with students
Gas prices are soaring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to Triple-A the national...
Gas prices are soaring and many are turning to public transport
Sen. Manchin speaks on a range of issues regarding Ukraine
SEN. MANCHIN TALKS ENERGY, REFUGEES AND MILITARY OPTIONS REGARDING UKRAINE CRISIS
On Monday during Governor Justice’s press briefing, he got on the topic of the Russian invasion...
Gov. Justice: Putin a ‘smart guy,’ Biden ‘super weak’
Tigger, your feline friend, from the Humane Society has surgery on March 7th. He has a...
Cat gets surgery to correct inverted eyelids