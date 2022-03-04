New in-patient drug treatment facility opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new in-patient drug treatment center opened in Beckley on Friday. ‘The Oaks at FMRS’ is located behind Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.

The program was funded in part by the Ryan Brown Prevention & Recovery Fund, founded by Cece Brown and her husband after losing her son to an heroin overdose in 2014. At the time, she said he was on the wait-list for a treatment center.

“My older son said ‘you know you can focus on one or you can help a hundred,” said Brown.

She and her husband made it their mission to reduce the number of addicts who die waiting. “It started out with drug settlement funding. I firmly believe that any drug settlement funding should go to those it harmed,” adds Brown.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting was the culmination of that work. The newi facility includes two separate wings -- an eight-bed co-ed wing for men and women detoxing from drugs and another 12 bed facility for men to compliment the existing women’s facility at Turning Point.

For men taking part in the 12-week stay, they will also receive individual and group counseling structured around their individual needs.

