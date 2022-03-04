Advertisement

Beckley podcast gains international following


By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A podcast streamed out of Beckley is gaining traction across the country and among international listeners.

The Bloody Mary Quilt Society is co-hosted by Kristi Dumas and Melissa Keaton out of Dumas’ Uptown Beckley office.

Throughout their episodes, the duo invite guests to highlight issues showcasing the best of Appalachian culture. Their hope is to not only uplift listeners, but encourage people to plant roots in Southern West Virginia.

“We wanted to preserve Appalachian culture for our children and our city and one of the ways you can do that is through storytelling,” said Keaton.

“One of the threads that binds us in this discussion is the desire to make Beckley an art hub,” added Dumas. “And to celebrate the arts and culture here.”

Dumas said those interested in picking up the podcast may do so on just about any streaming device.

